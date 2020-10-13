Image Source : PIXABAY Railways to run 194 special services of Mumbai local trains from Oct 15 to avoid overcrowding

The Western Railway has decided to run additional 194 special services, including 10 AC trains, from October 15 to reduce overcrowding on local trains in Mumbai. With this, the total number of special services on WR being operated only for emergency services staff notified by the Maharashtra government, will increase to 700 from the current 506.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, out of the increased 194 services, 49 services during morning peak hours and 49 services during evening peak hours have been increased for the convenience of the commuters.

While eight of the 10 AC local services will be operated between Churchgate-Virar on a fast corridor, one service each will run between Mahalaxmi-Borivali and Borivali-Churchgate stations.

After complete closure due to COVID-19 lockdown since 23 March 2020, Western Railway on the request of Government of Maharashtra had commenced the selected services of special suburban trains from 15 June 2020 on the Mumbai Suburban section.

The services were gradually increased for the convenience of passengers and to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing. The latest increase was implemented from 28 September 2020, when the total services were increased from 500 to 506 by adding 6 more services including two Ladies' special services over WR's suburban section.

