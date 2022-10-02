Sunday, October 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Will rain play a spoilsport for Durga Puja festivities in Bengal? Here's what weather office says

Will rain play a spoilsport for Durga Puja festivities in Bengal? Here's what weather office says

West Bengal weather: Kolkata recorded 31 mm rain on Saturday, with some pockets experiencing a downpour and other parts remaining dry. Areas in north and central Kolkata experienced the showers, while there was scanty rainfall in the south.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya Kolkata Published on: October 02, 2022 19:02 IST
IMD said the weather in the city will generally be cloudy
Image Source : AP IMD said the weather in the city will generally be cloudy with few spells of light to moderate rain.

West Bengal weather updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday warned taht rain might play a spoilsport for Durga Puja festivities in the state. The weather office forecasted moderate to heavy showers across south Bengal over the next 72 hours including Kolkata. 

On Sunday, rain lashed several parts of southern Bengal, including Kolkata, dampening the festive spirit on Saptami or the first of the four-day Durga Puja festivities, which are taking place on a full-scale after two years' gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The weatherman predicted moderate rainfall in most parts of south Bengal, and heavy showers in one or two places in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas and Birbhum districts during the period.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over northeastern Bay of Bengal and extends up to 5.8 km above the sea level. This system is likely to be active for the next three days and trigger rainfall intermittently across south Bengal," an IMD spokesperson said.

However, to some relief for residents of Kolkata and its surrounding areas, the IMD said the weather in the city will generally be cloudy with few spells of light to moderate rain.

Kolkata recorded 31 mm rain on Saturday, with some pockets experiencing a downpour and other parts remaining dry. Areas in north and central Kolkata experienced the showers, while there was scanty rainfall in the south.

Related Stories
Woman hurls shoe at Partha Chatterjee, says 'would've been happier if it had hit his head'

Woman hurls shoe at Partha Chatterjee, says 'would've been happier if it had hit his head'

Threat to Arpita Mukherjee's life, says counsel; Partha, aide sent to judicial custody till Aug 18

Threat to Arpita Mukherjee's life, says counsel; Partha, aide sent to judicial custody till Aug 18

Mamata meeting PM Modi attempt to enter into understanding in scam probes, alleges CPI(M)

Mamata meeting PM Modi attempt to enter into understanding in scam probes, alleges CPI(M)

Mamata Govt increases amount paid for community Durga pujas

Mamata Govt increases amount paid for community Durga pujas

Sunday's rain figure was being collated.

"People are visiting us in droves despite the rain. We will pray to the Mother Goddess so that the situation does not worsen," Soumen Dutta, spokesperson of Kashi Bose Lane puja committee said.

Latest India News

Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News