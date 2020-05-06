Image Source : PTI West Bengal govt allows home delivery of liquor, state beverages corp launches portal for placing orders

West Bengal government on Wednesday allowed home delivery of liquor. The West Bengal State Beverages Corporation (WBSBCL) launched its e-retail website to register buyers and sellers of liquor for online booking and home delivery.

“For ensuring social distancing and minimizing footfall at retail outlets, WBSBCL has launched eRetail for online booking and home delivery of liquor,” read a notification on the website.

"For registration, please use Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, IE for the best view. With Safari browser, there may be issues," it added.

