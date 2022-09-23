Friday, September 23, 2022
     
West Bengal: BJP leader allegedly stabbed by TMC-backed goons in Malda

West Bengal news: Mousumi's husband, Pintu Mandal said, "She was sleeping in her room at our house when two unidentified persons entered and started beating her and also stabbed her. Trinamool Congress-backed goons are involved in the attack".

Highlights

  • Mousumi Das, district VP of BJP Mahila Morcha allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress-backed goons
  • She was attacked at her residence in the Malatipur area of West Bengal's Malda district
  • Following that, she was taken to the nearby hospital for medical treatment

West Bengal news: Mousumi Das, district Vice President of Mahila Morcha Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress-backed goons at her residence in the Malatipur area of Malda.

Following that, she was taken to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Mousumi's husband, Pintu Mandal said, "She was sleeping in her room at our house when two unidentified persons entered and started beating her and also stabbed her. Trinamool Congress-backed goons are involved in the attack".

However, Shuvomoay Basu, spokesperson of Trinamool Congress (TMC), Malda refuted the allegation. He said, "We have faith in the police investigation. They will find out the reason behind the attack if it has happened."

Bengal BJP leaders have often complained of attacks on party cadres and claimed that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated. Violence gripped West Bengal as several party workers died and many were injured in clashes, immediately after the result of the state assembly poll was declared on May 2.

Several party workers were allegedly killed in a clash that broke out between the TMC and the BJP in West Bengal.Following that the BJP had alleged Trinamool Congress of "sponsoring" the post-poll violence through the police in West Bengal.

Recently, Trinamool Congress MLA Paresh Pal was summoned by the CBI in connection with the alleged murder of the BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar during the post-poll violence.

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal was also summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the investigation into the post-poll violence case.

The Calcutta High Court, in August last year, had ordered a court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

(With ANI inputs)

