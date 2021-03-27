Image Source : PTI Wanted criminal having bounty of Rs 50,000 arrested after brief encounter in Lucknow

The Special Cell of Delhi Police in a joint operation with Lucknow crime branch on Saturday arrested a wanted criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000. Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near a school in Lucknow on Saturday evening when Ajay alias Pintu Sharma (32) was surrounded by police.

The accused was cornered and asked to surrender but he whipped out his pistol and fired towards police. The police in self-defence, also fired in which the accused got injured, and immediately rushed to hospital.

During a search, one pistol of .32, live and used cartridges have been recovered.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code in Lucknow in this regard.

Latest India News