Criminal complaint against Vivek Agnihotri over 'Bhopali means homosexual' comment

Highlights The complaint was filed at the Versova police station in Mumbai by an entertainment journalist

The journalist who has filed the complaint hails from Bhopal and has objected to Agnihotri's comment

The complaint against the filmmaker has been filed for "insulting and disrespecting Bhopal"

In a fresh development with the controversy surrounding filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's 'Bhopali means homosexual' comment, a criminal complaint was filed against him on Saturday. According to the details, the complaint was filed at the Versova police station in Mumbai, by an entertainment journalist who hails from Bhopal.

The criminal complaint against Agnihotri was filed under sections 153A, 153B, 295A, 298, 500, 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 "for insulting and disrespecting Bhopal".

In a viral clip, said to be three weeks old, Agnihotri could be heard saying (in Hindi), "I have grown up in Bhopal, but I am not a Bhopali. Because Bhopali has a different connotation. You can ask any Bhopali. I will explain it to you in privacy. If someone says he is Bhopali, it generally means he is homosexual, a person with Nawabi likings."

The statement by the filmmaker was given during an interview with an online channel, ahead of his Bhopal visit to participate in a film festival.

Soon after the clip went viral, Agnihotri was trolled on social media, where many Bhopal netizens questioned his sweeping comment, which they felt was in bad taste.

Meanwhile, state Congress leaders lashed out at him for 'insulting' the city and demanded an apology. Among those who objected to Agnihotri’s remark was also senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

“Vivek Agnihotri Ji, this might be your personal experience. This is not the experience of an ordinary Bhopal resident. I have been associated with Bhopal and Bhopalis since 1977, but my experience has not been so. The influence of company has an effect, wherever you may live,” Singh tweeted.

Image Source : DIGVIJAY SINGH/TWITTER Digvijay Singh slams filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri over his comments on Bhopal

Former state minister PC Sharma demanded an apology from Agnihotri, saying Bhopal is known for the cultural heritage of Raja Bhoj, the Bharat Bhawan, arts, and the city's culture.

Agnihotri has committed a crime by using words like “homosexual” for the people of Bhopal, he added.

