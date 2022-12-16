Vijay Diwas: The day when 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered before Indian Army - WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PIB/ARCHIVE Pakistani Army’s commander in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi signing the 'Instrument of Surrender' in the presence of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Indian and Bangladesh Forces in Eastern Theatre Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Aurora.

Vijay Diwas 2022: December 16, 1971 - the date is inked in the history with golden letters marking the valour and unparalled courage of Indian armed forces. Celebrated as 'Vijay Diwas' - the day commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, was liberated and became an independent country after the war.

The iconic photo of Pakistani Army’s commander in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi accepting defeat and signing the 'Instrument of Surrender' in Dhaka in the presence of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Indian and Bangladesh Forces in Eastern Theatre Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora will remain etched in the memories of every Indian forever. It was the combined prowess of the Indian Army, Air Force and the Navy that pushed Pakistan on its knees and finally to surrender.

Biggest military surrender since WW-II

According to official documents, as many as 93,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before the Indian Army resulting in the largest surrender of any military in the world in history after the second world war. The surrender of Pakistani forces gave birth to a new nation called - Bangladesh, which was known as East Pakistan

The 1971 Indo-Pak War started with the Pakistan side, launching pre-emptive strikes on a large number of Indian Air Force (IAF) bases. A swift response to these unprovoked attacks was launched by the Indian Defence Forces on the Western and Eastern Fronts, on land, sea and air.

President Murmu, PM Modi pay homage on Vijay Diwas

President Droupadi Murmu said the nation remembers with gratitude the exceptional valour displayed by the country's armed forces during the 1971 war, and stories of their unparalleled courage and sacrifice continue to inspire every Indian.

On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to all those brave armed forces personnel who ensured India attained an exceptional win in the 1971 war. Our nation will always be indebted to the armed forces for their role in keeping the country safe and secure, PM Modi said.

