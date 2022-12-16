Vijay Diwas: Prez Murmu recalls 'unparalleled courage' of armed forces

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Murmu recalled the bravery of armed forces and said that they had 'unparalleled courage.'

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the nation remembers with gratitude the exceptional valour displayed by the country's armed forces during the 1971 war, and stories of their unparalleled courage and sacrifice continue to inspire every Indian. Vijay Diwas commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war.

"On Vijay Diwas, we remember with gratitude the exceptional valour displayed by our armed forces during the 1971 war. Stories of their unparalleled courage and sacrifice for the nation continue to inspire every Indian," Murmu tweeted.

Other ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took part in the Vijay Diwas celebrations. Singh took part in the wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial.

This year marks the 51st anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. The war saw the liberation of Bangladesh, formerly known as East Pakistan. India declared victory over the Pakistani armed forces on December 16, 1971. Since then, the day has been commemorated as Vijay Diwas to remember the bravery and sacrifices of the Indian defence forces. India also celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 every year to commemorate the victory of India over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war.

