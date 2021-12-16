Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PB3060 Vijay Diwas 2021: All you need to know about India's victory over Pakistan in 1971 war

Vijay Diwas 2021: On the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled the great valour and sacrifices by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and the Indian Armed Forces and said that together we fought and defeated oppressive forces.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji's presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also remembered the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces during the 1971 war and called it a "golden chapter in India's military history".

Taking to Twitter, the Defence Minister said, "On the occasion of 'Swarnim Vijay Diwas' we remember the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces during the 1971 war. The 1971 war is the golden chapter in India's military history. We are proud of our armed forces and their achievements."

Swarnim Vijay Varsh commemorates 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 war and the formation of Bangladesh.

Last year on 16 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal from the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial. He also lit four flames that were to traverse along with different directions. Since then, these four flames have traversed across the length and breadth of the country, including to Siachen, Kanyakumari, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Longewala, Rann of Kutch, Agartala.

The flames were taken to key battle areas and also to the houses of gallantry award winners and veterans of the 1971 war. Today, during the Homage Ceremony, these four flames will be merged by the Prime Minister with the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.

Vijay Diwas 2021: All you need to know about India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war

Vijay Diwas 2021: Significance & History of India’s victory over Pakistan

The Indo-Pak war of 1971 was a defining moment in the history of the subcontinent, resulting in Bangladesh becoming independent. This established the progress of the Indian Armed Forces including the Army, Air Force, and Navy.

The war started on 3 December 1971, when the struggle for independence was going on in East Pakistan. The war began with Operation Chengiz Khan's preemptive aerial strikes on 11 Indian air stations, which led to the commencement of hostilities with Pakistan and Indian entry into the war for independence in East Pakistan on the side of Bengali nationalist forces, expanding the existing conflict with Indian and Pakistani forces engaging on both eastern and western fronts.

The war ended 13 days later and India achieved a clear upper hand, the Eastern Command of the Pakistan military signed the instrument of surrender.

India's Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on 13th December said "You surrender or We wipe you out," soon after which India won the war over Pak armed forces. With the surrender of the Pakistani Army. Since then, this day has been celebrated as Vijay Diwas in India and Bangladesh.

Approximately 93,000 Pakistani servicemen were taken prisoner by the Indian Army, which included 79,676 to 81,000 uniformed personnel of the Pakistan Armed Forces, including some Bengali soldiers who had remained loyal to Pakistan.

During the 1971 Bangladesh war for independence, members of the Pakistani military and supporting pro Pakistani Islamist militias called the Razakars raped between 200,000 and 400,000 Bangladeshi women and girls in a systematic campaign of genocidal rape.

On 16 December 1971 Dhaka, marked the formation of East Pakistan as the new nation of Bangladesh. The Indian Army celebrates this day in a very special way and the general public also celebrates this day by sending greetings and good wishes to each other.

