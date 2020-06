Image Source : INDIA TV Video: Ship gets stuck in high tides caused due to cyclone Nisarga in Mumbai

Cyclone Nisarga has begun its landfall in Mumbai and its neighboring areas. Videos have emerged of strong winds and have rains lashing across the city. High tides have been seen off the shore of Maharashtra in Mumbai and several other places.

A video has emerged of a ship stuck in the middle of the high tides created by the cyclone Nisarga off the coast of Mumbai.

