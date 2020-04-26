Robot deployed at Bengaluru hospital to serve food, medicine to coronavirus patients | Watch

Image Source : ANI GRAB Bengaluru's Victoria hospital deploys a robot to serve food and medicine to coronavirus patients, as a precautionary measure.

Taking no chances in the time of coronavirus and maintain maximum precautions to take care of patients, Bengaluru's Victoria hospital has deployed a robot to serve food and medicine to coronavirus patients. This is a step forward to mitigate the risk of infection to the hospital staff also. Karnataka coronavirus cases current toll stands at 500 including 18 deaths while 158 patients have recovered.

On Saturday, 15 new cases of coronavirus had surfaced in Karnataka, the health department informed. "15 new positive cases have been reported from last evening till this noon...Till date 489 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 18 deaths and 153 discharges," the department said in its mid-day situation update on Saturday.

#WATCH Karnataka: Bengaluru's Victoria hospital has deployed robot to serve food and medicine to #Coronavirus patients, as a precautionary measure to mitigate the risk of infection to the hospital staff. pic.twitter.com/sQeT4wF0xq — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

Out of 15 new cases, six each are from Bengaluru urban and Hirebagewadi in Belagavi district; one each from Mandya, Chikkaballapura and Bantawala in Dakshina Kannada district. Among 6 infected with coronavirus in Bengaluru, one is a journalist.

