Sunday, May 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Lockdown effect: Lion at school premises in Gir Somnath, Nilgai on Ahmedabad roads

Lockdown effect: Lion at school premises in Gir Somnath, Nilgai on Ahmedabad roads

A lion was spotted at a school premises in Gir Somnath while a Nilgai was witnessed in empty, closed market area in Ahmedabad during lockdown situation across the state.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 03, 2020 10:47 IST
Lockdown
Image Source : SCREEN GRAB

A lion spotted at a school premises in Gir Somnath.

A lion was spotted at a school premises in Gir Somnath while a Nilgai was witnessed in empty, closed market area in Ahmedabad during lockdown situation across the state. Lockdown may have pushed people inside their homes which is important since the nation has to control the spread of coronavirus but since roads are empty with no traffic, people at all, wild animals from nearby forest areas are showing up at in civilian areas. 

This is also posing a danger to people in residential areas as wild animals who are taking a trip to populated regions are in search for food and can attack civilians at random, one of the negative impacts due to the lockdown. However, this has not been the first incident when animals have been witnessed in residential areas.

During the early days of lockdown, a nilgai was spotted near Mall of India in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The place is generally hundreds of cars during normal days but the area has now turned deserted amid the lockdown. 

ALSO READWatch: Armed forces flypast to salute corona warriors

 

ASLO READCoronavirus cases in India near 40,000-mark; 1,301 deaths. Check state-wise list

 

 

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X