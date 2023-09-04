Valarmathi, voice of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3, fades away for eternity

Follow us on Image Source : X/ DR. P V VENKITAKRISHNAN ISRO scientist Valarmathi

The voice of ISRO rocket launch countdowns, Valarmathi, who was last heard during the lift off of India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on July 14, has dwindled for eternity.

The scientist, aged in her fifies, passed away due to heart attack on Saturday at a private hospital in Chennai.

She lent her voice to countdowns for rocket launches and spacecraft in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. The countdown for Chandrayaan-3 turned out to be her final contribution to the nation as India’s third lunar mission was launched on July14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

According to ISRO sources, she was not keeping well in the last few days after which she underwent treatment.

“...but she died due to heart attack,” sources said.

Valarmathi was an extremely recognisable voice in ISRO during the countdowns of various missions which are livestreamed.

Chandrayaan-3, India’s successful lunar mission which scripted history with its touchdown on the Moon on August 23, was the last countdown of the scientist.

As part of the Range Operations Programme Office at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, she made the countdown announcements for all launches for the last nearly six years.

Former ISRO Director Dr. P V Venkitakrishnan condoled her demise and posted on X, "The voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikotta. Chandrayan 3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise . Feel so sad. Pranams".

Chandrayaan-3 touched down the Moon on August 23, scripting history, after which Pragyaan rover rolled out of the lander Vikram and collected data for a number of days.

Pragyaan has been put to sleep after it completed its assignments.

“Currently, the battery is fully charged. The solar panel is oriented to receive the light at the next sunrise expected on September 22, 2023. The receiver is kept on. Hoping for a successful awakening for another set of assignments! Else, it will forever stay there as India's lunar ambassador,” ISRO posted on X, formerly Twitter, on September 2.

