Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE: Rescue ops enter day 15, manual drilling likely from today

The rescue operation for at the Silkyara tunnel entered day 15 on Sunday (November 26) as 41 labourers continue to remain trapped since the collapse of the portion of the under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi. The ops remained standstill for almost the entire day on Friday, however, the extent of the problem was known Saturday when international tunnelling expert Arnold Dix informed the reporters that the auger machine was “busted and broken" and that it would no more be used. The offiicials are now shifting their focus to two alternatives -- manual drilling through the remaining 10-12 metre stretch of the rubble or drilling down around 86 metres from above.(vertical drilling). The blades of the augering machine drilling through the rubble of the collapsed tunnel were on Saturday stuck in the debris, forcing officials to consider switching to other options that could drag on the rescue by several weeks more. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Saturday that the operation may take a long time with the auger machine for horizontal drilling facing repeated hurdles, and rescuers are now preparing to start vertical drilling. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is regularly taking stock of the situation, said yesterday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been taking daily updates about the operation. Meanwhile, a landline facility has also been set up at the tunnel in order to keep the workers connected with their family members.

