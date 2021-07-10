Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand: Only 50 per cent occupancy allowed in hotels amid tourists' rush

As the tourist's influx has increased in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said the state government has issued an order regarding 50 per cent occupancy capping in hotels in Nainital and Dehradun. Commenting on the development, Dhami said, "We have issued an order regarding 50per cent occupancy capping in Hotels in Nainital and Dehradun. Challans are being issued to those who aren't wearing masks. We are making efforts & will follow guidelines to contain the spread of the virus."

Tourists have been thronging hills as the heatwave has hit the plains and the second wave of COVID-19 seeing a significant decline in the country, although the gross violation of Covid appropriate behaviour by the visitors is being accounted for in many places.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Friday cautioned that the second wave of COVID-19 is not over yet and noted that 66 districts in the country reported more than 10 per cent positivity rate for the week ending July 8.

Addressing a press conference, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said 80 per cent of new cases are coming from 90 districts- indicating the need for focused attention in these areas.

Uttarakhand reports its first case of Delta Plus Covid variant

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has reported its first case of Delta Plus mutant of COVID-19 with one person having tested positive for the variant in Udham Singh Nagar district.

The person who tested positive for the variant has already returned to Lucknow from where he had come to Dineshpur in the district to his uncle's place, Additional Chief Medical Officer of Udham Singh Nagar Avinash Khanna said.

His report arrived on Tuesday, confirming that he was infected with the variant, Khanna said.

He is now living with his parents in Lucknow, where his mother works as a nurse in a hospital, he said.

The couple of areas he had visited during his stay in Dineshpur in the district have been converted into containment zones, Khanna said.

The World Health Organisation has classified Delta variant as well as all Delta sub-lineages including Delta plus as a variant of concern.

Latest India News