Uttarakhand resort murder: Prostitution was rampant, says ex-employee

Uttarakhand resort murder : A former employee of the Vanantara resort in Rishikesh stepped forward on Monday claiming that the resort used to bring in girls as well as VIPs. Other than this, she aslo claimed that the accused, Ankit Gupta and the main accused, Pulkit Arya used to misbehave with the girls who were present at the resort.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the former employee said, "I joined Vanantara resort, Rishikesh in May but left job there in July. Ankit Gupta (accused) & Pulkit Arya (main accused) misbehaved & verbally abused girls. They used to bring girls, VIPs came there too."

The post-mortem report of Ankita Bhandari, the 19-year-old who was found dead in a canal in Uttarakhand, confirmed that the cause of death was 'drowning'. The report also showed marks of injury on the receptionist's body. The findings have been shared with the family.

Bhandari was allegedly murdered by her employer, Pulkit Arya, who is a BJP leader's son. She was killed after she reportedly refused to offer 'special services' to the resort guests for Rs 10,000, police said earlier.

