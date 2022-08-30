Uttarakhand gas leak: 20 hospitalised due to breathing difficulty in Udham Singh Nagar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Uttarakhand: At least 20 people complain of breathing difficulty after gas leak

Uttarakhand gas leak: At least 20 people were hospitalised after they complained of breathing difficulty in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. According to the details, the incident was reported following a gas leak from a cylinder in Udham Singh Nagar district.

Commenting on the incident, police said the leakage at the Azad Nagar transit camp in Rudrapur was due to a torn pipe fixed to the approximately 40-50 litre capacity cylinder.

State Disaster Response Force personnel immediately moved the cylinder to a forest area to ward off any bigger accident, they said.

The exact gas in the cylinder is not yet known, they said.

Earlier on Monday, a fire broke out in an underground gas pipeline in the Parel area of Mumbai, a civic official said.

The blaze was reported at 1.10 pm opposite the F-South Ward office after smoke was seen coming out of the ground, he said.

Mumbai police, fire brigade, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and Mahanagar Gas Limited personnel rushed to the spot.

An ambulance was also sent there, the official said.

There were no reports of any injuries due to the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)

