Uttarakhand: Five, including four women die after car fell into gorge in Tehri Garhwal

Five people, including four women died after a car fell into the gorge in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand on Friday. A police team reached the spot.

Policemen and locals initiated a rescue &and search operations.

Officials are at the spot and rescue operations are underway, said District Disaster Management Officer, Tehri Garhwal.

The pictures from the accident site showed that the car was flung hundreds of meters away and police officials with the support of locals were trying to retrieve the body from the gorge.

Mare details are awaited.

