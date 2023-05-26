Friday, May 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Uttarakhand: Five, including four women die after car fell into gorge in Tehri Garhwal

Uttarakhand: Five, including four women die after car fell into gorge in Tehri Garhwal

The pictures of the accident showed that the car was flung hundreds of meters away deep into a gorge after the accident.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 26, 2023 19:28 IST
The victims fell meters away in deep gorge
Image Source : ANI The victims fell meters away in deep gorge

Five people, including four women died after a car fell into the gorge in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand on Friday. A police team reached the spot. 

Policemen and locals initiated a rescue &and search operations. 

Officials are at the spot and rescue operations are underway, said District Disaster Management Officer, Tehri Garhwal.

The pictures from the accident site showed that the car was flung hundreds of meters away and police officials with the support of locals were trying to retrieve the body from the gorge.

Mare details are awaited.

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News