Wednesday, July 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Uttarakhand: 15 dead, including a policeman, in transformer explosion near Alaknanda River in Chamoli

Uttarakhand: 15 dead, including a policeman, in transformer explosion near Alaknanda River in Chamoli

According to the police, the incident occurred on the banks of the Alaknanda River.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Dehradun Updated on: July 19, 2023 13:42 IST
Transformer explosion
Image Source : ANI The incident occurred on the banks of the Alaknanda River in Chamoli district

In a tragic incident, at least ten people dies and several others were injured due to an explosion in a transformer in Chamoli district on Wednesday. According to the police, the incident occurred on the banks of the Alaknanda River. Speaking to the media, Chamoli SP Parmendra Dobhal confirmed the incident and said that the injured are being treated at the District Hospital. 

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said that an outpost in-charge of Pipalkoti was among the people who lost their lives. The accident happened due to the current flow in the sewer treatment plant of the Namami Gange Project on the banks of the Alaknanda River. Earlier, it was reported that at least 20 people suffered in the incident. 

 

Further details are awaited...

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News