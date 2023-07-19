Uttarakhand: 15 dead, including a policeman, in transformer explosion near Alaknanda River in Chamoli

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The incident occurred on the banks of the Alaknanda River in Chamoli district

In a tragic incident, at least ten people dies and several others were injured due to an explosion in a transformer in Chamoli district on Wednesday. According to the police, the incident occurred on the banks of the Alaknanda River. Speaking to the media, Chamoli SP Parmendra Dobhal confirmed the incident and said that the injured are being treated at the District Hospital.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said that an outpost in-charge of Pipalkoti was among the people who lost their lives. The accident happened due to the current flow in the sewer treatment plant of the Namami Gange Project on the banks of the Alaknanda River. Earlier, it was reported that at least 20 people suffered in the incident.

Further details are awaited...

