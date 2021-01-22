One-Day CM: Haridwar girl Srishti Goswami set to become Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on January 24

Image Source : INDIA TV Haridwar girl Srishti Goswami set to become Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on January 24

To mark National Girl Child Day on January 24, Haridwar-based teenage girl Shristi Goswami will become the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for one day. She will administer from the summer capital of the state -- Gairsain and will review various schemes run by the Trivender Singh Rawat government. These schemes include Atal Ayushman Scheme, Smart City project, Homestay Scheme by the tourism department, and other development projects.

Before she takes over the CM office, officials of various departments under the Uttrakhand government will give a five-minute presentation each on their plans. To ensure that all the top officials are present in the program, the Uttarakhand Child Rights Protection Commission has written a letter to the Chief Secretary. The commission's President Usha Negi has said that the program will be held from 12 to 3 pm in the State assembly building. Negi said that the commission has constituted a child assembly.

Who is Srishti Goswami?

Srishti Goswami, currently, holds the post of Chief Minister of the Uttarakhand's Bal Vidhan Sabha. She is a resident of Daulatpur village in Haridwar district. Her father Praveen is a businessman, and her mother Sudha Goswami is a homemaker.

Srishti Goswami's education:

Goswami is a BSc Agriculture seventh semester student at BSM PG College Roorkee. In the past, she had participated in many programs on International Girl Child Day. In May 2018, she became the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Bal Vidhan Sabha.

