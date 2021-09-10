Yogi govt bans sale of liquor, meat in 10km area around Mathura-Vrindavan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Adityanath had also suggested that those engaged in the liquor and meat trade may take up selling milk to revive the glory of Mathura, which was known for producing a huge quantity of animal milk.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Friday banned the sale of liquor, meat in a 10km area around Mathura-Vrindavan. The government has also declared the area as a 'pilgrimage site'.

The decision came days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Mathura during for Janmashtmi celebrations and asked officials to prepare plans to ban liquor and meat in twin towns of Mathura and Vrindavan.

"The officers concerned are directed to make plans for the ban as well as for the engagement of people involved in such activities in some other trade," the CM had said.

Adityanath had also suggested that those engaged in the liquor and meat trade may take up selling milk to revive the glory of Mathura, which was known for producing a huge quantity of animal milk.

(Inputs from ANI)

Latest India News