Yogi's big action against Azam Khan: Govt takes over Jauhar University's land in Rampur

In a jolt to Samajwadi Party MP Mohd Azam Khan, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken over the land of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur. According to reports, the Rampur district administration has taken control of 70 hectares of varsity land.

The government's action came after the Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition filed by Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust against proceedings initiated by the administration to take over the land of the university. The action had been taken by the state government against the Trust for failing to adhere to certain conditions on which the Trust was granted the land in 2005 for the construction of an educational institution.

The district administration took back more than 70 hectares of land from Jauhar University yesterday, Tehsildar (Sadar) Pramod Kumar told ANI. "The High Court had rejected an appeal against the eviction process. Today, we have come here to take possession," he added.

While passing the order on Monday, the HC had said the encroachment of land and construction of a mosque inside the university premises cannot be justified.

SP leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan, who is currently in jail, is the president of Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust while his wife Tanzeen Fatima is the secretary and son Abdullah Azam Khan is an active member.

"It is a case where a large part of the land has been purchased as well as a certain part of land belonging to tenure holders and gram sabha has been encroached upon by a former cabinet minister of the state for establishing an educational institution pursuant to an Act which has come up in the year 2005," Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal said while dismissing the petition filed by Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust.

"In the present case, permission for transfer of land in excess to 12.50 acres was granted solely for establishing an educational institution. The establishment of a 'mosque' was against the permission granted on November 7, 2005. Thus, the Trust violated the conditions that clearly provided that in case of violation of any of the conditions, land excess of 12.50 acres will vest in the state government after affording opportunity of hearing," the court observed.

In 2005, the state government enacted the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University Act, 2005 paving way for the construction of the university. Thereafter, the state government granted permission to Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust to acquire 400 acres of land against the ceiling of 12.5 acres (5.0586 hectares) for the establishment of the university while imposing certain conditions, one of which was that the land will be used only for educational purposes. As per law, if such restriction/condition is violated, the permission granted by the state government stands withdrawn.

