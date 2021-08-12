Thursday, August 12, 2021
     
Farmers will unitedly vote against BJP in next Uttar Pradesh polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in UP, BJP is going to launch a farmer outreach programme, 'Kisan Samvad', from Aug 16 to 23.

Lucknow Published on: August 12, 2021 13:01 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its plan to hold a programme to connect with farmers in Uttar Pradesh, saying the BJP is remembering them as elections are near.

Farmers, he said, will vote unitedly against the BJP in the next state polls.

"It is heard that the BJP, which cultivates talks, will hold a 'Kisan Sammelan' in Uttar Pradesh. When the time has come for the 'Annadata' to become a voter, the BJP remembered farmers. Farmers are not going to fall in the trap of BJP. In 2022, farmers will vote unitedly against the BJP," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is going to launch a farmer outreach programme, 'Kisan Samvad', from August 16 to 23.

State BJP Kisan Morcha chief Kameshwar Singh said the party would reach out to the farmers and hear their issues and concerns.

