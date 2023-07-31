'They want to make country West Bengal', CM Yogi Adityanath slams TMC over violence in panchayat polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday underlined the prevailing peace in the state under the BJP government and claimed that no curfew was imposed in the past years since he came into power. When asked about the ongoing uproar over the Manipur 'tense' situation, he asserted that peace will be restored in the state and development works will be taken forward under the leadership of PM Modi. The two-time Uttar Pradesh CM also slammed the government of West Bengal led by Mamata Banerjee (TMC) over the violence in panchayat polls.

While talking about the Manipur issue in a podcast interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Peace will be restored in Manipur and development works will be taken forward by the BJP government in the state.”

CM Yogi Adityanath slams West Bengal's government

The head seer of the Gorakhnath Math (CM Yogi Adityanath) also launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee government over "large-scale violence" in West Bengal panchayat polls. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the civic polls were held peacefully in Uttar Pradesh and asked if Trinamool Congress “wants to make the country West Bengal”.

The Chief Minister, who did not directly name Trinamool Congress, said there are people “who after coming to power want to control the entire system”. Referring to allegations that many opposition candidates had been prevented from filing nominations in panchayat polls, Yogi Adityanath said that every individual has the right to fight elections.

“People who talk big, see how elections are to be held. There were elections to urban bodies, panchayats, assembly in Uttar Pradesh and panchayat elections were held in West Bengal. What happened? Do they want to make the country (like) West Bengal, the way the TMC government did in West Bengal (and the UP government),” there is a difference,” he said.

"We did not resort to pretence or hypocrisy"

“We did not resort to pretence or hypocrisy. Everybody has the right to fight elections and the person should get it. They can contest the election and if they are capable, they will win. If we capable, we will win, if we are not, we will lose and it should be like that. If the person is an opponent and capable of winning, he should win. This is a democratic right. We cannot deprive him of this,” he added.

“Opposition party workers were killed in West Bengal. What we saw in West Bengal, how could have opposition functioned? Workers of opposition parties were beaten. These things are eye-opener. No one speaks on this or comments on it. Everyone is quiet.”

“no riot, no curfew” in Uttar Pradesh for the past six years

The senior BJP leader also highlighted the efforts of his government in Uttar Pradesh to Maintain peace in the state and slammed his critics, saying there had been “no riot, no curfew” in Uttar Pradesh for the past six years and all festivals were celebrated in peace. " "I have been CM for over 6 years now. There have been no riots in the state since 2017. No curfew was imposed in the past 6 years and all festivals were celebrated peacefully," he said.

He also spoke about the bulldozer action of the UP government against the criminals and mafia in the state. He asked, if should he perform "aarti" of the criminals or mafia who have illegally grabbed government property. "The people of UP want action against criminals and mafia...," he added.

