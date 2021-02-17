Parts of UP receive light rains, dry weather forecast for tomorrow

Image Source : PTI Tourists participate in a boat ride on the Ganges river on a cold winter morning, in Varanasi.(Representational image)

Very light to light rains/thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the Meteorological office said on Wednesday. Thunderstorms lashed a few places over western UP, they said, adding that dense to very dense fog occurred at isolated places in the same region.

Day temperatures rose appreciably in Prayagraj and Jhansi divisions while there was no large change in the remaining divisions of the state.

They were appreciably above normal in Moradabad, Agra, Meerut divisions; above normal in Varanasi, Lucknow, Bareilly divisions; below normal in Jhansi division and normal in the remaining divisions of the state.

The minimum temperature in the state was 7.4 degrees Celsius at Muzaffarnagar while the maximum temperature at 30.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Varanasi.

The department has forecast that the weather is likely to remain dry with shallow to moderate fog very likely in the morning at isolated places over eastern UP and the weather is most likely to be dry over western parts of the state on Thursday.

