BREAKING | Uttar Pradesh lifts Sunday lockdown in the state

The Yogi Adityanath government has lifted the Sunday lockdown in the state. The decision was taken during a meeting of CM's 'Team-9' on Friday. On August 11, the Uttar Pradesh government had introduced partial relaxations in the two-day weekly closure of shops and business establishments, keeping in view the improving Covid-19 situation in the state. August 14 onward, the movement of people was allowed for Saturdays from 6 am-10 pm.

Uttar Pradesh is seeing a decline in Covid cases from the past few days. The covid tally rose to 17,08,562 with 65 fresh cases, while two new fatalities took the death toll to 22,765 on Tuesday. One death each has been reported from Maharajganj and Chandauli districts, it said.

Eleven fresh cases were reported from Lucknow, seven from Varanasi, five from Allahabad, four each from Kanpur Nagar and Gautam Budhnagar, among others.

Of the 11 cases confirmed in Lucknow, four are members of the same family in Malihabad, a government spokesman said, adding that no other infected person was found in the contact tracing of all the people who came in contact with them.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 672.

