Weekend lockdown to end in Uttar Pradesh? CM Yogi Adityanath responds

Weekend lockdown to end in Uttar Pradesh? CM responds

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to consider a "partial relaxation" in the two-day weekly closure of shops and business establishments, keeping in view the improving Covid-19 situation in the state. He has asked the home department to present detailed guidelines in this regard.

Back in July, the Adityanath-led government had issued guidelines, allowing markets, shops and business establishments to function from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Friday, while Saturday and Sunday were the weekly closure days.

Adityanath, who was speaking at a high-level meeting with senior officials, stressed that the Covid protocols should be followed everywhere and there should not be any unnecessary congregation of people anywhere. Further, the chief minister underlined the importance of a continued police patrolling, and asked the officials to present appropriate guidelines regarding the new system.

An official spokesperson told news agency PTI that there was a "marked improvement" in the Covid situation in the state. He said that there was not a single coronavirus patient in Aligarh, Amethi, Chitrakoot, Etah, Firozabad, Gonda, Hathras, Kasganj, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Shamli and Sonbhadra districts.

In a statement, the spokesperson said not even a single fresh case of the infection was reported in 59 of the state's 75 districts on Tuesday, whereas in the remaining 16 districts, the number of fresh cases was less than 10.

In view of physical education starting in secondary, higher, technical and vocational educational institutions after Independence Day, the chief minister has asked for organising vaccination camps on the premises of universities, schools and colleges for students above 18 years of age.

The spokesperson said that in the schools of the Basic Education Council, the presence of teachers and other staff is increasing, so vaccination camps should be organised in these schools in accordance with the requirements.

Adityanath directed that according to the recommendations of a state-level advisory committee of health experts, physical education should be started with a 50-per cent capacity in the secondary, higher, technical and vocational educational institutions after August 15. The classes should be run in two shifts and full care should be taken to ensure adherence to Covid protocols, he said.

The chief minister also said in the schools of the Basic Education Council, the process of new admissions should be started from classes 6 to 8. Assessing the situation, teaching-learning can be started in these schools from September 1, he added.

