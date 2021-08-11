Wednesday, August 11, 2021
     
Over 53.24 crore COVID vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

Over 2.25 cr balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said.    

New Delhi Published on: August 11, 2021 11:47 IST
More than 53.24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far and a further 72,40,250 doses are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 51,56,11,035 doses.

Over 2.25 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

