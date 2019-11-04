Man dies after eating 41 raw eggs over ₹ 2,000 bet

Image Source : AP PHOTO Man dies after eating 41 eggs in Uttar Pradesh

In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, an egg challenge cost a man his life, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as 42-year-old Subhash Yadav. Police said that Yadav had accompanied his friend to the Bibiganj market area to eat eggs, where suddenly an argument broke out between the two and they decided on a challenge of Rs 2,000 for eating 50 eggs.

Subhash accepted the bet and began eating eggs. He could eat 41 eggs before he collapsed and fell unconscious.

The locals rushed Subhash to the district hospital from where he was referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. He died hours later.

While the doctors claimed that Subhash died due to over-eating, the family members refused to comment on the incident, police added.

-IANS-

