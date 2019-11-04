Woman killed, pushed off 18th floor

Image Source : PTI A woman was found dead in suspicious circumstances in Greater Noida's AVJ Heights society, the police said on Monday (Representational)

A woman was found dead in suspicious circumstances in Greater Noida's AVJ Heights society, the police said on Monday. The police suspects a man living on the 18th floor to have murdered the unidentified woman. The man has been identified as Mumtaz Khan, who is living in a flat on the 18th floor of the building, and is absconding ever since.

A police official told IANS that the incident happened on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The body of the woman was found at the base of a tower on Sunday morning by the society guards. It is suspected that the woman was first murdered in the flat and then her body was pushed down the 18th floor to make it look like a case of suicide.

The police is examining the CCTV footage and a case has been filed in the Surajpur police station. According to the police, the investigation so far has revealed that Mumtaz had brought the woman to the flat two or three days ago. Khan hails from Bihar and his relatives also are living in a separate flat in the society. The police is questioning them.

