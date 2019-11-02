Image Source : PTI Mentally unwell Gujarat man kills wife, mother, toddler son; held. Representational image.

A mentally unwell man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother, wife and two- year-old son in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, police said on Saturday.

Bhikha Thakor (25), a resident of Bhakadiyal village in the district's Lakhni taluka, killed his mother Jagiben (50), wife Zebar (23) and son Jignesh with a sharp weapon, and injured his brother's wife, an official said.

"The accused was reportedly angry at being constantly nagged by family members for not being employed nor helping kin with agriculture work. He is mentally unwell," said sub inspector KK Patadiya of Agathala police station.

ALSO READ | Three arrested for killing woman, stuffing body in suitcase

ALSO READ | 25-year-old's body found with head smashed by hammer, killer recorded videos: UP Police