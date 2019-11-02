Saturday, November 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. Mentally unwell Gujarat man kills wife, mother, toddler son; held

Mentally unwell Gujarat man kills wife, mother, toddler son; held

Bhikha Thakor (25), a resident of Bhakadiyal village in the district's Lakhni taluka, killed his mother Jagiben (50), wife Zebar (23) and son Jignesh with a sharp weapon, and injured his brother's wife, an official said.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2019 18:31 IST
Mentally unwell Gujarat man kills wife, mother, toddler son; held
Image Source : PTI

Mentally unwell Gujarat man kills wife, mother, toddler son; held. Representational image.

A mentally unwell man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother, wife and two- year-old son in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, police said on Saturday.

Bhikha Thakor (25), a resident of Bhakadiyal village in the district's Lakhni taluka, killed his mother Jagiben (50), wife Zebar (23) and son Jignesh with a sharp weapon, and injured his brother's wife, an official said.

"The accused was reportedly angry at being constantly nagged by family members for not being employed nor helping kin with agriculture work. He is mentally unwell," said sub inspector KK Patadiya of Agathala police station. 

ALSO READ | Three arrested for killing woman, stuffing body in suitcase

ALSO READ | 25-year-old's body found with head smashed by hammer, killer recorded videos: UP Police

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryThree arrested for killing woman, stuffing body in suitcase Next Story  