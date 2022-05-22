Uttar Pradesh: Eight killed, 4 injured after SUV rammed into stationary trailer in Siddharthnagar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). UP: 8 killed, 4 injured after SUV rammed into stationary trailer in Siddharthnagar.

Uttar Pradesh road accident : Eight persons were killed and four others got seriously injured when an SUV rammed into a stationary trailer on the Naugarh-Bansi road in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district on Sunday (May 22).

All the passengers in the SUV, a Bolero, were a part of a marriage party.

According to reports, the passengers were returning after attending a wedding in Mahla village. The driver, apparently, fell asleep and the vehicle rammed into the trailer.

Know more about the tragic incident:

Sources said that the impact of the collision was so great that the SUV was reduced to a mangled heap of iron.

The locals who reached the spot, informed the police and helped in rescue operations.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Condolences by CM Yogi & PM Modi:

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Siddharthnagar. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons.

(With agencies inputs)

