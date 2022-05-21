Karnataka: Seven killed as cruiser rams into tree in Dharwad

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Karnataka: 7 killed as cruiser rams into tree in Dharwad.

The cruiser rammed into a tree in the wee hours in Dharwad district, said police

The injured have been admitted at KIMS hospital of Hubballi for treatment

Karnataka road accident : As many as seven people, including three children, were killed after the cruiser, in which they were travelling, rammed into a tree in the wee hours of Saturday (May 21) in Karnataka's Dharwad district, said police.

According to police officials, nine others suffered injuries in the incident, of which three are stated to be critical at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital of Hubballi.

The incident took place when several members of a family were returning to Benakanahalli village from Manasura village after attending a function.

Identification of victims:

Victims have been identified as Ananya (14), Harish (13), Maheshwara (11), Shilpa (34), Neelavva (60), Madhusri (20) and Shambhulingaiah (35).

The victims were residents of Benkatti village who were returning from a marriage function.

Twenty-one passengers were travelling in the vehicle which hit the tree between 1:30 am and 2:30 am after the driver lost control of it near Bada village in Dharwad Rural Police Station limits.

District Superintendent of Police (DSP) P Krishnakanth rushed to the spot and conducted enquiry.

Police will verify whether the condition of the vehicle was good and ascertain the exact cause of the accident, he said.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.

(With agencies inputs)

