UP govt announces Rs 5 lakh fine, 7 years jail for attack on corona warriors

The Uttar Pradesh government has gone tough on those who attack healthcare workers and has said a fine of Rs 5 lakh and a jail term of up to 7 years would be levied on those assaulting corona warriors, including doctors, paramedical staffs, police personnel and sanitary workers. A draft ordinance in this regard was passed on Wednesday by the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet, as it amended the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

This comes days after the central government brought an ordinance to protect the health workers.

The government spokesman said that the amendment made by the state government -- Uttar Pradesh Epidemic Disease Covid-19 Regulations, 2020 -- will be implemented at the earliest.

This means stern punishment for those who have been insulting and attacking corona warriors including doctors, health workers, police personnel and even sanitary workers who have been on the frontline in the battle against the coronavirus. Spitting on corona warriors will also be an offence under this measure.

(With IANS inputs)

