Uttar Pradesh: Full list of red, orange and green zones in UP post May 3

Uttar Pradesh is India's largest state by population. In terms of coronavirus cases, it stands at 6th spot in the overall case tally in the country. As of Friday afternoon, UP has reported 2,204 COVID-19 cases including 39 deaths. Over 500 people in the state have recovered after contracting the virus.

As many as 19 districts in UP have been designated as red zones. These include major cities like Agra, Lucknow and Noida. There are 36 orange zones in UP while 20 districts have ben put under green zones.

Uttar Pradesh Red Zones

Agra Lucknow Saharanpur Kanpur Nagar Moradabad Firozabad Gautam Buddha Nagar Bulandshahr Meerut Rae Bareli Varanasi Bijnor Amroha Sant Kabeer Nagar Aligarh Muzaffarnagar Rampur Mathura Bareilly

Uttar Pradesh Orange Zones

Ghaziabad Hapur Baghpat Basti Budaun Sambhal Auraiya Shamli Sitapur Bahraich Kannauj Azamgarh Mainpuri Shravasti Banda Jaunpur Etah Kasganj Sultanpur Prayagraj Jalaun Mirzapur Etawah Pratapgarh Ghazipur Gonda Mau Bhadohi Unnao Pilibhit Balrampur Ayodhya Gorakhpur Jhansi Hardoi Kaushambi

Uttar Pradesh Green Zones

Barabanki Kheri Hathras Maharajganj Shahjahanpur Ambedkar Nagar BaIlia Chandauli Chitrakoot Deoria Farrukhabad Fatehpur Hamirpur Kanpur Dehat Kushi Nagar Lalitpur Mahoba Siddharth Nagar Sonbhadra Amethi

