Image Source : PTI UP: Man kills elder brother, sister-in-law to get hold of family property (Representative photo)

A young couple was killed and their minor daughter seriously injured allegedly by the man's brother who wanted to appropriate the family's landed property here, police said. Vidhnesh Kumar (35) and his wife Gita Devi (32) were killed with a sharp edged weapon while their minor daughter Vaishnavi was inflicted injuries by Vidhnesh's younger brother Avanesh Kumar, they said.

The incident came to light on Friday morning when the couple's neighbours in Nizampur village of Kurawali area heard cries of the injured minor girl and informed police. An FIR was registered after a complaint was lodged by the cousin of the deceased. According to the complaint, Avanesh committed the crime to grab the landed property of his elder brother.

Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Ajai Kumar Pandey, who visited the scene of the crime, told PTI that a dog squad was used to reach the house of the accused where the accused arrested while blood stained clothes and the weapon used in the crime were recovered. During interrogation, Avanesh admitted to have committed the crime to get his brother's share of the land, the SP said. The injured girl was rushed to hospital from where she was referred to Saifai Medical College in serious condition, the officer added.

