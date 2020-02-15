From murderer to doctor, changed fortune of convict after 14 years of jail time

Image Source : ANI From murderer to doctor, changed fortunes of a convict after 14 years of jail time

Life has given another chance to Subhash Patil. A murder convict who was jailed for 14 years, has fulfilled his dream of becoming a doctor today. Patil who joined the MBBS course in 1997, was jailed in 2002 in a murder case.

Patil who joined the MBBS course in 1997, was jailed in 2002 in a murder case along with his lover Padmavathi. The duo had killed Ashok Guttedar, husband of Padmavathi, on June 15, 2002.

Kalaburagi:Subhash Patil who was convicted for 14yrs, realises his dream of becoming a doctor,says,I joined MBBS in'97,but in '02 I was jailed in a murder case.I worked at jail's OPD;After release in 2016 for good conduct,completed MBBS in '19, today I've completed 1yr internship pic.twitter.com/fE5kNleymY — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2020

While in prison, Subhash helped out doctors in the Central Prison hospital, reports Times of India. He also managed to secure a diploma and MA in journalism from Karnataka State Open University.

He said: "I used to work at the jail's OPD and I was released in 2016 for good conduct. I completed MBBS in 2019 and today I have completed my internship."

Subhash fell in love with Padmavathi when he was staying near her house in Kalabuargi district of Karnataka. When her husband came to know about their affair, he threatened to kill Subhash, forcing the duo to kill Ashok. Subhash was a third-year student at Kalabuargi's MR Medical College when he was arrested. Padmavathi too was arrested along with him and the duo were sentenced to life term.

After he was released from prison for good conduct on Independence Day in 2016, he sought permission from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) to continue his MBBS studies. The approval was granted on September 29, 2016, after RGUHS sought legal opinion on the matter.

