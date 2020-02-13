9 Hours, 5 Murders: Chilling details of Bhajanpura family murder emerge

A recent case of five murders in a family in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura has reminded one of the Burari case -- a series of 11 deaths -- that shook the national capital in 2018. Initial speculation in the Bhajanpura case revolved around possible robbery attempts or if at all, mass suicide. Though what came to light on Thursday defied all the theories. They were neither robbed, nor did they commit suicide. They were all butchered to death one after the other within nine hours. The incident goes back to the third day of February.

Bhajanpura case: Chilling details emerge

Among those murdered on February 3 were Shambhu Chaudhary (43), an e-rickshaw driver, his wife Sunita (37) and their children Shivam (17), Sachin (14) and Komal (12). It was only ten days later that the neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from the house. One of the neighbours claimed that he tried entering the house but found the main gate locked from the outside. The neighbours sensed there was something wrong. That's when they called a police team who broke open the door of the house and recovered five decomposed bodies.

What became known on February 13, a day after the bodies were found, came as a shocker. The killer of the five members was Shambhu's cousin Prabhu Chaudhary, who hacked them to death over a sum of Rs 30,000, the amount he had loaned to Shambhu.

Now, going back to February 3 -- the day of the crime. Prabhu asked Shambhu to meet over money matters in Lakshmi Nagar. The moment Shambhu left for Lakshmi Nagar, Prabhu reached Shambhu's house. It was 3.30 PM. He entered into an argument with Shambhu's wife Sunita over money. The altercation went on and on. Out of rage, Prabhu attacked Sunita with an iron rod and killed her. When the daughter came rushing, Prabhu murdered her too. Shambhu's two sons also met the same fate. At 7 PM, Prabhu left the house.

After leaving the house, Prabhu and Shambhu sat together to share a drink. Prabhu asked him along and then killed him too. The details were revealed after a police probe that also tracked down Prabhu's location in Bhajanpura on February 3.

28-year-old Prabhu was arrested by the police on February 13. He used to work in an institute. He belonged to Bihar's Supaul.

