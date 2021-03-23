UP govt issues Holi guidelines: No procession allowed - Check details

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI The state government has also cancelled the leave of all police personnel till the Holi festival.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued guidelines ahead of Holi festival. The government banned processions without prior permission in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state.

People above 60 years of age and children below 10 years of age and those people with co-morbidities have been advised to stay at home and not participate in any kind of gatherings.

Apart from these, people travelling to UP from states witnessing a surge in cases will have to undergo Covid test upon arrival.

Schools closed

The government has also directed all schools to remain close. Classes from 1 to 8 will remain suspended from March 24 to 31 for Holi vacation.

All other educational institutions, including schools between Classes 9 and 12, and higher education institutions where examinations are not scheduled, will be closed from March 25 to 31.

All examinations of classes 1 to 8 scheduled between March 24 and 31, therefore, have also been postponed.

All other educational institutions where examinations are scheduled between March 25 and March 31, will remain open only for examinations. Students will appear for the examinations while following all necessary Covid-19 protocols, the state government spokesman said.

Since children under 10 years come under the high-risk zone, directives have been issued not to allow schools to function till March 31.

The state government has also cancelled the leave of all police personnel till the Holi festival.

