People above 45 can be vaccinated from April 1, Govt eases restrictions

The government on Tuesday opened vaccination against COVID-19 for all people above 45 years of age. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar made the announcement, requesting all eligible to immediately register and get vaccinated.

"It has been decided that from 1st April, the vaccine will open for everybody above 45 years of age. We request that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated. Appealing that all above 45 should take the vaccine as early as possible that will provide them shield against Corona," Javadekar said.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday revised the time window within which the 2nd dose of Covishield vaccine can be taken, asking all states and Union Territories to administer it between 4-8 weeks instead of 4-6 weeks.

Javadekar, in today's presser, emphasised the same. "As per the advice by scientists and world scientist bodies, 2nd dose can be administered between 4th & 8th week, particularly for COVISHIELD," he said.

