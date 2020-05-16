Yogi govt suspends 2 SHOs after 24 labourers killed in road accident in UP's Auraiya

Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Yogi government takes action after migrants killed in road accident in UP's Auraiya, suspends two SHOs.

After 24 migrants died on Saturday after two trucks collided in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya, the Yogi Adityanath's government has ordered the suspension of two SHOs posted at Fatehpur Sikri, Agra and Kosi Kalan, Mathura. A stern warning has been issued to respected ASP and DSP after the incident. Also, Mathura and Agra SSP and additional SSP, Agra ADG and IG Agra Zone have been asked to submit a report on the incident. The government will lodge a case against both the truck owners, meanwhile, seizing orders for the truck has also been issued.

The UP government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of those who are dead while Rs 50,000 for injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also condoled the death of 24 migrant labourers who died in the road accident in UP's Auraiya. He said, the incident is very saddening, the government is involved in relief work.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also expressed his condolence after several migrants lost their lives in the road accident. Earlier, DM Abhishek Singh confirmed the number of deaths and informed that the wounded labourers have been admitted to Safai Rafar and District Hospital for their treatment.

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati also reacted to incident saying, "Yesterday CM said that labourers who come to UP or pass-through state, officers will make arrangements for their food, transit and shelter. It's unfortunate that CM's directions are not being taken seriously by officers because of which a big accident occurred in Auraiya. I demand chief minister to take action against the officers who didn't fulfil their responsibilities. Families of those who were killed or injured in this accident should be provided financial assistance. I express my condolences to the bereaved families."

ALSO READ | Two trucks collide in UP's Auraiya, 24 migrant labourers dead

ALSO READ | Ensure no migrant worker walks on foot, facilitate their travel: MHA to states

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage