Two trucks collide in UP's Auraiya, 23 migrant labourers dead

Image Source : INDIA TV Trucks carrying labourers collide in UP's Auraiya, 23 dead

As many as 23 labourers from Rajasthan died and 13 others were injured on Saturday after the truck they were travelling in, collided with another truck in UP's Auraiya. Meanwhile, the injured have been shifted to a hospital. DM Abhishek Singh confirmed the number of deaths and informed that the wounded labourers have been admitted to Safai Rafar and District Hospital for their treatment.

Image Source : INDIA TV The rescue operation by police officials is under full swing.

The incident occurred at the wee hours of Saturday. The rescue operation by police officials is under full swing. On Wednesday, at least 6 migrants from Punjab were killed after a UP roadways bus hit them near Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur border.

This is a developing story...

