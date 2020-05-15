Ensure no migrant worker walks on foot, facilitate their travel: MHA to states

Image Source : AP FILE

The Union Home Ministry today asked states and union territories to ensure that there is no movement of migrant workers on roads and railway tracks. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, who wrote to Chief Secretaries, directed that the migrants be facilitated through special buses or Shramik special trains.

"In case they are found in such condition, they should be appropriately counseled, taken to nearby shelters and provided with food, water, etc. till such time they are facilitated to board the Shramik Special trains or buses to their native places. However, the movement of migrant workers walking on roads, railway tracks, and traveling in trucks is still being noticed in different parts of the country," the letter read.

Bhalla, in the letter, stated that it was now the responsibility of all states and union territories to ensure that the movement of stranded workers who are willing to go to their home states is facilitated. "States, UTs should widely disseminate the arrangements for travel in special buses/Shramik special trains amongst the migrant workers and persuade/counsel them that they should not be walking when they can travel in buses/trains," he wrote.

He further said that the Ministry of Railways is running more than 100 'Shramik' special trains per day and is ready to arrange additional trains as per their requirement. "Therefore I urge you to ensure that there is no movement of migrant workers walking on roads and railway tracks and the same is facilitated through special buses of 'Shramik Special trains," the letter read.

