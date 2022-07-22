Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE This UAE firm is offering jobs for Agnipath scheme retirees | Details

Agnipath scheme: Sharjah-based businessman Dr Sohan Roy is offering jobs at Aries Group for jawans who complete their four-year military service under the government’s Agnipath scheme, reported Khaleej Times.

Aries Group, a leading global provider of maritime services, will earmark 10 per cent of its future recruitments for those soldiers, who return home after four years of service, Dr Roy was quoted as saying.

"The decision to reserve posts for ‘Agniveers’ was taken after evaluating the fact that individuals who have received military training will be well-suited and beneficial to the organisation," Roy added.

He is the founder chairman and CEO of Aries Group, which is a conglomerate of 57 companies operating in 17 countries.

The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for this year and subsequently announced a slew of placatory steps such as a preference for Agniveers in central paramilitary forces and defence public sector undertakings upon their retirement.

Violent protests against the scheme had rocked several states for nearly a week after it was unveiled on June 14 and opposition parties demanded its rollback.

The armed forces have made it clear those who had indulged in violent protests and arson against the new recruitment scheme will not be inducted.

