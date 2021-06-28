Twitter appoints California-based Jeremy Kessel as new Grievance Officer for India

Follow us on Image Source : AP Twitter appoints California-based Jeremy Kessel as new Grievance Officer

Twitter has appointed California-based Jeremy Kessel as the new Grievance Officer for India as required under the new Information Technology Rules, 2021. Kessel is the Global Legal Policy Director of Twitter. The development comes after Twitter's interim resident grievance officer for India, Dharmendra Chatur, had stepped down.

The government has been at loggerheads with Twitter for its non-compliance with the new IT Rules. The government has slammed Twitter for deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the country’s new IT rules.

The new rules which came into effect from May 25 mandate social media companies to establish a grievance redressal mechanism for resolving complaints from the users or victims.

All significant social media companies, with over 50 lakh user base shall appoint a grievance officer to deal with such complaints and share the name and contact details of such officers.

The big social media companies are mandated to appoint a chief compliance officer, a Nodal Contact Person and a resident grievance officer.

All of them should be residents in India.

Twitter in response to the final notice issued by the government on June 5 had said that it intends to comply with the new IT rules and will share details of the chief compliance officer.

In the meantime, the microblogging platform had appointed Chatur as interim resident grievance officer for India.

