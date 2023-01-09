Cold wave: 260 trains cancelled, over 100 domestic flights delayed due to dense fog | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cold wave: 260 trains cancelled, over 100 domestic flights delayed due to dense fog

A dense layer of fog engulfed the national capital on Monday which led to the delayed departure of around 118 domestic flights from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, an airport official said. The arrival of close to 32 domestic flights was also delayed, the official added.

"Due to low visibility, three flights diverted to Jaipur- Air India Express from Sharjah to Delhi, Spicejet flight from Ahmedabad to Delhi and SpiceJet flight from Pune to Delhi," the Delhi airport official said, adding about the diversion of a flight of Air India Express from Sharjah to Delhi to Jaipur because of the reduced visibility at the IGI Airport.

Just past midnight, the IGIA issued a statement saying, "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight reactions."

260 trains cancelled due zero visibility

More than 260 trains across northern India were cancelled due to bad weather conditions, Indian railways announced in a statement. The services were affected as visibility was reduced considerably due to a dense layer of fog that extended from Punjab and adjoining Rajasthan to Bihar through Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

"A total of 267 trains, including 82 express trains, 140 passenger trains and 40 sub-urban trains, were cancelled," a railways official said. On Sunday, around 335 trains were delayed, 88 cancelled, 31 diverted and 33 short-terminated due to foggy weather.

Heavy fog blankets Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR, parts of north India on Monday witnessed dense fog conditions bringing the visibility level to almost zero. As per satellite imagery and available visibility data, the fog layer extended from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the weather office, 'very dense fog' is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', between 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and between 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'.

Visibility levels dropped to zero metres at Bhatinda and Agra; 25 metres at Patiala, Chandigarh, Ambala, Bhiwani, Safdarjung, Ridge, Ganganagar, Varanasi, Fursatganj and Bhagalpur, and 50 metres at Hisar, Karnal, Palam, Meerut, Lucknow, Bahraich and Patna.

