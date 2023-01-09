Dense fog in Delhi-NCR, parts of Punjab, UP, Haryana brings visibility to almost zero, 29 trains delayed

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Dense fog engulfs the Delhi-NCR region on January 9, leading to reduced visibility.

Cold Wave: Delhi-NCR, parts of north India on Monday witnessed dense fog conditions bringing the visibility level to almost zero. As per satellite imagery and available visibility data, the fog layer extended from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Several cities in UP, Punjab, and Haryana recorded almost zero or very low visibility. As per the IMD data, visibility recorded at 5:30 am in Bhatinda was 0 metre, in Amritsar and Ambala it was 25 metres, Hissar 50 metres, Delhi (Safdarjung) 25 metres, Delhi (Palam) 50 metres, Uttar Pradesh's Agra 0 metre, Lucknow' Amausi 0 metre, Varanasi 25 metres, Bareilly 50 metres.

Due to foggy conditions, around 29 trains are running late in the northern railway region.

On Sunday, a severe cold wave walloped Delhi, with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, plunging to a bone-chilling 1.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest in January in two years.

A blinding layer of dense fog enveloped northwest India and the adjoining central and eastern parts of the country, affecting road, rail and air traffic movement.

Very dense fog lowered visibility to 50 metres at the Palam observatory, near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, at 5:30 am.

The Delhi International Airport Limited tweeted that flights, which are not CAT III compliant, may get affected.

Passengers have been advised to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

A Northern Railway spokesperson said 42 trains were delayed by one hour to five hours due to the foggy conditions.

With frosty winds from the snow-clad mountains pounding northwest India, including Delhi, the weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ayanagar, Ridge and Jafarpur logged a minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees Celsius and 2.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)

