Traffic SI suspended for sending obscene videos to women

A traffic sub-inspector has been placed under suspension for allegedly sending obscene pictures and videos to women on their mobile phones the numbers of which he had collected while checking vehicles, police said on Thursday.

October 31, 2019
The women, after getting the pornographic videos, met the sub-inspector Rajamanickam on October 25 and reprimanded him for his action, the police said.

A wordy duel that broke out between SI and the women and the subsequent apology sought by the police official were recorded, which went viral in the social media, they said.

DSP Balakrishnan, investigating into the complaint from the women, said the SI had indeed sent the lewd pictures and been placed under suspension, they added. 

