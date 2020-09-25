Image Source : PTI/FILE Traffic flow disrupted as farmers reach Delhi's Chilla border

Normal traffic was thrown out of gear at the Chilla border in east Delhi on Friday as a group of farmers reached there on their tractor-trolleys in a bid to enter Delhi. They were however stopped by Delhi Police deployed at the spot.

"We diverted the traffic after a group of agitating farmers reached the Chilla border. We stopped the farmers from entering and are taking all preventive measures," said a senior police officer.

"Obstruction in traffic at the Chilla Border has been reported due to a demonstration," a senior Traffic police officer confirmed.

Traffic snarls were also reported from parts of Rohini and Madhuban Chowk areas in Delhi.

Heavy police deployment has been done on Delhi borders in the wake of a nationwide bandh called by various farmer organisations.

Police has put up barricades in Delhi entry points in the areas bordering Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and checking vehicles entering the national capital. Personnel of paramilitary forces have also been deployed at the Singhu border and Karnal Road as precautionary measure.

Police deployment has also been made at Ghazipur, New Ashok Nagar, Seemapuri, Anand Vihar in east Delhi, and Kalindi Kunj in south-east Delhi.

Different organisations of the farmers had called for a protest on Friday against three farm Bills passed by Parliament amid opposition protests. As many as 31 farmer organisations in Punjab as well as in neighbouring Haryana are holding protests at different places.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage