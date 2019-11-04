Photos show how devotees performed Chhath Puja in Delhi-NCR as toxic white foams engulfed Yamuna

Chhath Puja in Delhi-NCR was observed with great fervour like how it was celebrated in Bihar. People thronged to the Yamuna river on Sunday morning to perform the rituals. Despite heavy toxicity of the river, devotees were seen performing rituals. The foam formed due to chemicals in the river can be seen in the picture, which depicts the apathy of Yamuna. Severe air pollution in Delhi, meanwhile, added to the voes of the devotees.
Braving hazardous pollution and rain, thousands of women devotees paid obeisance to the rising sun on Sunday morning along the ghats on the Yamuna banks and water bodies in the city, marking the culmination of Chhath Puja.
However, the devotees were deprived of a view of the rising sun due to thick smog covering the skyline of the city.
The 'Arghya' was offered around 6.35 am as per the astrological timing of the sunrise, with pouring of cow milk on the basket of fruits and other items carried by fasting women.
The Delhi government had set up over 1,100 ghats along the river Yamuna as well as in parks and other public places across the city.
The elaborate four-day-long Chhath Puja begins with 'Nahay-Khaye' with women preparing traditional food with an emphasis on cleanliness.
The fast begins on the third day when they visit ghats to pay obeisance to the setting sun. The fast is broken with 'Arghya" to the rising sun on the fourth day.
Chhath Puja, also called Dala Puja, is dedicated to the sun god and is celebrated on the sixth day of the month of Kartik as per the Hindu lunar calendar.
It involves fasting and making offerings, arghyas, which include sugarcane, rice and sweets, to the sun.
(With inputs from PTI)
